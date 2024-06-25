Smart 'by-product' nutrition grows Indonesia's food security | Video

Australian developed 'by-product' livestock nutrition is helping Indonesia secure its long term goal of domestic food security.
The locally produced 15 per cent protein pellets being manufactured by 4 Season at Mataram on Indonesia's Lombok Island include by-products including rice bran, seaweed residues, and palm kernel expeller, as well as critical vitamins and minerals.
The pellets enable Indonesia's often nutritionally challenged cattle to make more effective use of cut-and-carry Napier grass, a difficult to digest forage with only about 9 per cent protein.
The clever formulation directly increases the effectiveness of a cow's rumen, enabling the four chambered stomach to create more digestible energy and protein, and offering significant potential production gains in both the beef and dairy sectors.
The result to date have been impressive, including increased weight gains, faster times to market for slaughter cattle, and improved fertility for females.
Josh Olsson and Matt Anschau are leading the effort on behalf of 4 Season and have been working alongside Indonesia's Department of Agriculture and local cattle producers to develop the cost-effective, locally produced pellets.
Trials at a Kementerian Pertanian (Ministry of Agriculture) feedlot on Lombok has shown locally bred cattle that receive the pellets in addition to Napier grass are gaining 450-500 grams of live bodyweight a day, compared to only 100g/day for unsupplemented animals.
Previous trials have shown the use of the pellets is also resulting in significantly increased milk production resulting in heavier calf weights and increased cow fertility.
Mr Olsson, who is 4 Season's national sales manager, said feeding livestock in Indonesia was particularly challenging given the often limited access to feed, nutritional supplements and health treatments.
"We're making sure the supplements we are developing help make local livestock as productive and cost effective as they possibly can be using the particularly locally available by-products," Mr Olsson said.
"There is so much that can be done. We've been able to work with local farmers and develop some simple and easily implemented strategies that significantly improve the performance of local cattle.
"Fortunately we've also been very well supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Australia's Austrade, who are very focused on making sure Indonesia meets its food security goals.
"It's an exciting place to be because the gains that can be achieved are very impressive."
Indonesia, which is the world's fourth most populated nation with more than 275 million people, has an estimated herd of 18 million cattle and buffalo, which are seen as critical to Indonesia's food security needs.
Australia currently supplies up to 30 per cent of the beef consumed in Indonesia as either live cattle or as boxed beef.
Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto listed food and energy security and the elimination of hunger as critical to the future of his nation.
"Indonesia must become self-sufficient in food, and then energy security and energy self-sufficiency," President-elect Subianto said.
"And we are determined to bring down poverty in a massive campaign, a massive effort I'm determined to get rid of hunger among our people, especially the young."
President-elect Subianto said Indonesia could achieve an economic growth rate of 8 per cent through further industrialisation.
Mr Olsson said 4 Season was in the process of installing higher capacity pellet making equipment in its Matarang factory to meet the demand for nutritional supplements from local farmers.
