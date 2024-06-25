Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian Fonterra chief to help guide sale of business

Updated June 25 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
René Dedoncker will help lead Fonterra's change in direction, which sees it planning to sell off its Australian business. File picture
René Dedoncker will help lead Fonterra's change in direction, which sees it planning to sell off its Australian business. File picture

Fonterra's Australian business chief René Dedoncker has been appointed to a new role to help guide the sale of its Australian business.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.