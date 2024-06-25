Australian Fonterra chief to help guide sale of business

Fonterra's Australian business chief René Dedoncker has been appointed to a new role to help guide the sale of its Australian business.
Mr Dedoncker, who retains the role of managing director Oceania, has been appointed managing director global markets consumer and foodservice.
Fonterra's president Atlantic Richard Allen has been appointed president Global Markets Ingredients.
The giant NZ co-op said the new appointments "would help lead the co-op's step-change in strategic direction".
Fonterra announced on May 22 it plans to divest out of its Australian business as part of plan to divest all or some of its global consumer business.
The new appointments will be effective from August 1 and will replace global markets CEO Judith Swales, who left in the wake of announced divesture.
Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said Mr Dedoncker and Mr Allen were experienced leaders who know the co-op well.
Mr Dedoncker has been with the co-op since 2005 and led the Australian business since 2017, including through its recent merger with Fonterra Brands New Zealand to form Fonterra Oceania.
"In this new role, René will provide leadership to our global markets consumer business during the potential divestment process, with a focus on continuing to drive performance," Mr Hurrell said.
"René will also lead development and delivery of the strategic growth plans for our foodservice business outside of greater China."
Mr Allen has been with Fonterra since 2008 and has led the foodservice business in greater China and the Farm Source business in New Zealand.
"In his current role as President Atlantic, Richard is responsible for Fonterra's operations across the Americas and Europe as well as our top global Ingredients accounts," Mr Hurrell said.
"Richard has a sharp commercial mind and I look forward to seeing how he deepens our strategic customer relationships and drives further value through our global markets Ingredients business."
Fonterra also announced that strategy and optimisation managing director Emma Parsons has been appointed CEO for Kotahi Logistics LP, a joint venture between Fonterra and Silver Fern Farms.
