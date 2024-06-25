Victorian growers nab Chinese wool awards

A Victorian woolgrowing family have been presented with two awards for their role in producing a traceable Merino wool collection through a Chinese ethical fashion brand.
Australian Wool Innovation joined forces with Chinese brand, ICICLE, owned by the ICCF Group, to produce a traceable Merino wool collection for Autumn/Winter 2024.
The collection has two core ranges- the Superfine Merino Wool Collection and the DEW Wool Collection, which embody a commitment to traceability with each garment featuring a QR code to help customers verify the authenticity and origins of the wool within each garment.
The DEW Wool Collection uses the exclusive "Dew" fabric supplied by Dino Filarte, the premium brand from Nanshan Zhishang Technology Co., Ltd.
This world-first technology combines Australian Merino wool and silk with a patented chemical-free process to create an innovative luxurious fabric that is lightweight, breathable, easy to care for and naturally wind and water-resistant.
The DEW Wool Collection can be traced back to the Old Ripponhurst property in Warrabkook, Victoria ("YARRABIN/E" brand), operated by David and Michelle Elsom along with their daughters, Grace and Emily.
Last week, ICICLE and Nanshan Zhishang, travelled to Australia to present the Elsom family with the ICICLE Nature Way Award and Nanshan Wool Supremacy Award.
The ICICLE Nature Way Award honours the exploration of a more advanced harmony between man and nature while the Nanshan Wool Supremacy Award is based on the highest possible processing ability of wool purchased by Nanshan Zhishang.
The wool from the YARRABIN/E clip was used in the Nanshan Optim 17.5 micron cloth developed for the ICICLE brand.
ICCF Group president and ICICLE CEO Ye Shouzeng said the Franco-Chinese fashion group was "committed to providing the world with environmentally friendly fashions of high-quality materials".
Managing director of the Nashan Group in Australia Kevin Xing said the Nanshan Zhishang facility chooses to use 100 per cent Australian Merino wool only, with the aim of manufacturing the highest quality worsted fabrics."
The Nashan wool fabrics are ultimately transformed into men's and women's suiting and premium worsted garments on site at Longkou, Shandong China as the operation is fully vertical.
"We must endeavour to source the best raw materials," Mr Xing said.
"Australian wool growers fully meet that need, so we wished to create an award for them for their commitment to growing Merino."
Australian Wool Innovation CEO John Roberts said the awards showcase ICICLE and Nanshan's ongoing support and appreciation for Australian woolgrowers.
"It is a true indicator of the strong relationship that exists in our iconic wool industry between Australia and China," he said.
As well as the prestigious awards, the Elsom family will have travel and accommodation for two covered to visit the Nanshan Zhishang manufacturing facility, the Filarte Service Centre and Nanshan Industrial Park in Longkou in the northeastern Shandong province of China, as well as local tourism opportunities.
The Elsom family will also be invited to next year's wool trade forum hosted by the Nanshan Group at Riverside Oaks at Cattai, NSW in April 2025.
