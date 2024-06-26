Farm Online
China trade on the improve: Over the Hooks with Steve Martyn

By Steve Martyn
June 27 2024 - 8:00am
AMIC chief executive officer Pat Hutchinson, with AMIC trade and technical affairs general manager Sam Munsie, is in China at the moment. Picture Shan Goodwin.
With market access to China on the improve as dialogue and trade relations are restored after the disruptions of recent years, the Australian Meat Industry Council is looking to ensure they have done everything they can in building on the new goodwill.

