Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Increasing export demand helps ease massive avocado oversupply pain

June 27 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Increasing export demand for avocados is expected to help ease the financial pain being caused by an ongoing massive oversupply of the popular fruit. Picture Jan De Lai
Increasing export demand for avocados is expected to help ease the financial pain being caused by an ongoing massive oversupply of the popular fruit. Picture Jan De Lai

Increasing export demand for avocados is expected to help ease the financial pain being caused by an ongoing massive oversupply of the popular fruit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.