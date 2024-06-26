Warroo Station seeking offers of more than $35 million | Video

Offers of more than $35 million are being sought on the 14,435 hectare (35,670 acre) Southern Downs property Warroo Station.
Offered by the Goodrich family, the property is being offered in the $1000-$1250/DSE or $14,000-$15,500 breeder area range, based on the carrying capacity.
The property is also noted for its high quality red Angus cattle.
Located between Goondiwindi, Warwick and Stanthorpe, Warroo Station is situated 40km south east of Inglewood. Brisbane's CBD is about a three hour drive away.
The well watered property is divided into 70 main grazing paddocks and has more than 70 dams supported by more than 20 permanent and seasonal springs. Bracker Creek also has a number of larger waterholes.
The very well improved property has a main shearing shed, two crutching sheds plus an additional two sets of yards. There are also three sets of cattle yards.
Warroo also features a well maintained, five bedroom, three bathroom circa late 1800s historic homestead.
The homestead with several formal and social rooms split across two main sections is set in a classical, landscaped country garden with a floodlit tennis court and an in-ground swimming pool.
There is also a manager's residence, three staff cottages, and shearer/backpacker accommodation for an additional 16 people.
Other improvements include a large machinery shed with a skillion and a workshop as well as other storage sheds, hay sheds and fodder/grain storage.
The productive property holds a distinguished position in the pastoral history of Australia.
Warroo Station was established by wool industry pioneer Frederick Bracker in 1849, who is reported to be the first person in Queensland to breed stud sheep.
The Goodrich family, who have owned Warroo since 1911, have a well earned reputation in the sheep and wool industry, including producing the first sub-12 micron wool in history.
Colliers Agribusiness manager Phillip Kelly said Warroo was in 22 freehold titles plus had a small road lease.
"Warroo Station offers scale, supported by very good infrastructure, and established, proven production," Mr Kelly said.
"It is rare to have such a large-scale, quality and proven generational grazing asset come to the market in southern Queensland.
"Purchasers will also benefit from high quality sheep and cattle herds along with full station plant and equipment.
