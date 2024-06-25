Cattle grazing land sold for $17,000/ac near the city

A small grazing property on the eastern outskirts of Melbourne has sold for almost $17,000 per acre.
The Monomeith farm takes in 73 hectares (180 acres) to sell for $3.05 million.
The property is just off the South Gippsland Highway and about an hour's travel time to Melbourne's CBD.
With a well appointed four-bedroom home, the Koo Wee Rup district farm has obvious appeal to the lifestyle market but remains a working cattle operation for now at least.
The land fronts the sealed Monomeith Road and backs onto parts of Yallock Creek.
Paddocks are accessed by a central laneway and there is extensive fencing and water troughs in every paddock which are gravity fed from a windmill and tank.
There is one large dam in the middle of the property and three smaller dams closer to the home.
Sundry shedding includes a large an enclosed storage/workshop, hay shed, stables. There are cattle yards and loading bay.
The property has extensive solar panels.
The large home has two master bedrooms both with full ensuites and walk in robes, two additional bedrooms and an additional study or fifth bedroom.
"Properties of this size are rarely on the market so make sure you take advantage of this opportunity," agents from Stockdale and Leggo said in the marketing campaign.
