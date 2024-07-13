Mapping shows Basin community vulnerability to buybacks starting this week

A tsunami of buybacks due to begin on July 14 will hollow out Murray-Darling Basin catchments economically and socially if the government's plan is not urgently rewritten to protect the most vulnerable communities.
The warning comes from National Irrigators' Council chief executive Zara Lowien who said there appears to be few safeguards to minimise impacts despite the second round of voluntary buybacks due to begin this week.
She said the map of catchments targeted for second round purchases overlaid with an ABARES "relative community vulnerability" map (both below) from the first buyback round "highlights that the most vulnerable southern basin communities align with areas for the targeted tender for all to see."
"At this stage, there's no evidence to suggest how the Minister has used this information to inform her decision to rush forward into buybacks in these communities," Ms Lowien said.
"Nor is there evidence to how any social and economic impacts of the proposed purchases will be mitigated.
"The Minister told Parliament last year that purchase was not the first or only tool in the toolbox, but this tender announcement suggests otherwise."
The federal government wants to use this round to purchase 70 gigalitres of water rights, or 70 per cent of the 100 GL 2024/25 target.
However, it has so far not disclosed how much will need to come from the Murray catchments in New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria, the lower part of the Murrumbidgee catchment and the Ovens catchment in Victoria.
The Restoring Our Rivers reforms, negotiated with the Greens and cross bench late last year, revamped the Murray-Darling Basin Plan to return 450GL a year of environmental flows to the nation's largest river network by 2027.
The government said it intends to do this with a mix of buybacks, water-saving infrastructure and constraints but has not disclosed the expected cost. However, ACM Agri believes hundreds of millions of dollars have been set aside.
Ms Lowien also said further planned tenders do not "leave much room for other options this financial year".
"We know buybacks hurt irrigation-dependent communities and some are more vulnerable than others. Government analysis in the regulatory impact statements has highlighted as much," she said.
"Yet the Minister is targeting buybacks into the most vulnerable communities identified in the southern Basin."
The revamp of the Murray-Darling Basin Plan also repealed the statutory 1500GL cap on Commonwealth water buybacks.
A small army of farming and community voices have also called out the "inadequacy" of the $300 million Sustaining Basin Communities fund to mitigate the impacts of the purchases.
Southern Riverina Irrigators Council CEO Sophie Baldwin said the area has already been hard hit by the first round of buybacks and isn't confident they have more to give.
NSW Irrigators Council CEO Claire Miller said the ripples of buybacks are "felt right down the Main Street".
"History has shown water buybacks have a detrimental impact on the agricultural sector, costing vital jobs and income that keep small towns alive, their schools and clubs open and service available," she said.
The NIC also said it cannot see a clear path in the publicly-released trading strategy in "how the Government will protect irrigation networks as claimed".
It is rumoured the government wants to concentrate on private diverter licenses.
There are several purpose-built irrigation networks that divert water from the river through connected channels to customers within the targeted catchments.
Individuals can remove their network shares and sell them onto the Commonwealth just as someone who pumps direct from the river can.
However, Ms Lowien said if licence volumes and locations are not carefully managed, system inefficiencies, and price and distribution impacts can affect remaining network customers putting the viability of the network at risk.
"We do not see how the strategy seeks to avoid these risks in either irrigation networks or the most vulnerable of Basin communities. Both are similarly at risk if there is a concentration of willing sellers," she said.
