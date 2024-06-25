Grains industry news in brief

Regulators examine deal
The long running process for Bunge to acquire fellow agribusiness giant Viterra is entering the critical period.
Eyes are now turned to European Union regulators who are looking at the competition aspects of the proposed deal.
Reuters has reported that the European Commission, the EU's bureaucratic arm, will hand down a finding in the matter by July 18.
Bunge announced this time last year that it planned to buy out Viterra, however there have been a string of regulatory approvals needed in various jurisdictions before the deal can be made official.
Indian duties could ease
Bloomberg is reporting the Indian government is seriously considering reducing duties on wheat imports, in spite of strong production prospects.
A declining wheat balance sheet and the keen consideration of the Indian government of food security and inflation is believed to be behind the potential move, which is yet to be formally ratified.
India occupies a unique space with the global wheat trade as a swinging importer / exporter, although it has been a net exporter in recent years.
Bunge sells ethanol stake
Bunge is reported to be selling its 50 per cent share in BP Bunge Bioenergia, a Brazilian biofuel operation to BP, its partner in the joint venture formed in 2019.
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, at which time BP will own 100% of the industrial scale sugarcane and ethanol business.
A Bunge spokesperson said while the company had been pleased with how the business had performed it was not in line with Bunge's core objectives.
Northern heatwave
The northern hemisphere is in the grips of a crippling heatwave, with the Middle East and the Mediterranean regions both hard hit.
Temperatures in Saudi Arabia have risen above 50 degrees, while there have been a run of days above 40 in southern Europe in countries such as Greece, Serbia and Spain, where the mercury hit 43 in Andalucia.
The hot weather has led to bushfires and could have a negative impact on crops in the lead up to harvest.
African drought
The US Foreign Agricultural Service is reporting a big drop in production of the staple crop corn in southern Africa.
Corn production in Zimbabwe is due to drop 60 per cent year on year, which will impact food security in the landlocked nation.
New WA GRDC chair
Gary Lang from Wickepin in Western Australia has been appointed as the new Chair of the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Western Region Panel.
He will take over the role in September 2024 from Darrin Lee, who has been Western Region Panel Chair since 2018.
GRDC Board Chair John Woods today congratulated Mr Lang on his appointment and paid tribute to outgoing Chair Darrin Lee.
"Since his appointment as a member of the GRDC Western Region Panel, Gary has been a significant and valued contributor, ensuring GRDC investments reflect the priorities of western region growers to deliver real impact on farm," Mr Woods said.
