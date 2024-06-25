Anti-live sheep teal independent flags going to the dogs - after live cattle

The live cattle by sea industry might be "very, very nervous", according to a former deputy Prime Minister, while participants in the greyhound racing industry should also start looking over their shoulders.
The comments were made after teal independents raised concerns about the live cattle trade during a parliamentary debate this week on the Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024.
Sophie Scamps, who holds the division of Mackellar in Sydney's Northern Beaches said she was disappointed the bill "only deals with live sheep" exports.
"Australia is still exporting over 700,000 live cattle each year mainly from the Northern Territory to Indonesia," she said.
"Again there have been recorded instances of appalling conditions in Indonesian abattoirs, which highlight the difficulty Australia faces in managing animal welfare once livestock leave our shores.
"In my view, we should follow the lead of the United Kingdom and New Zealand and ban the entire live export trade."
Western Australian Independent Kate Chaney dealt a blow to those attempting to overthrow the ban by voting with the government on the legislation.
The government majority will see the live sheep bill pass the lower house in coming days, particularly with independents raising concerns, and move into the Senate where its merits will be debated later in the year.
However, the farm lobby has been ramping up pressure for an Upper House showdown in urging the Senate crossbench to call an inquiry into Labor's proposed ban.
This activity has intensified after a parliamentary advisory report into the proposed laws released last Friday recommended they be passed to "absolutely" end the trade by May 1, 2028.
As it stands, a senate inquiry could well be called however the Greens, who will hold the balance of power, want the phase-out fast-tracked to 2026.
The means the industry will be relying on the support of several Independents, such as David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie, to block the passage of the legislation.
Meanwhile, MP for Warringah Zali Steggall also told Parliament this week that the government should consider introducing "further measures to ensure the welfare of live cattle" on ships while "acknowledging" the the trade was worth around $1.2 billion in the 2022-23 financial year.
Ms Steggall has also previously spoken of "our moral and ethical responsibility to bring an end to live animal exports".
"There are much greater economic consequences of banning the live export of cattle by sea, but the government should still further consider what it can do to improve the welfare of cattle being exported overseas by ship," she told Parliament.
"In many cases, cattle and sheep are transported on the same ships, and, in March this year, more than 100 Australian cattle died on a live export ship to Indonesia.
"I will support (the Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) bill. It's a good start, but it's clear that there's a lot more work to be done to balance animal safety and welfare, and to prevent cruelty within live export industries-particularly the growing challenge from heat that we'll see as the world warms with the climate crisis."
However, former Nationals leader and member for Riverina Michael McCormack noted that cattle producers would be "very, very nervous" following Ms Steggall's comments.
"Rest assured, once Labor, the teals and the Independents phase out the live sheep trade by sea, they'll be coming after cattle next. And then what? Will it be horseracing?" he asked.
To which Ms Steggall shot back: "dog racing".
The quick reply will send shivers through a 'dish licker' industry no stranger to controversy after a string of high-profile cases where licensed stakeholders admitted breaching rules in place to prevent animal cruelty and practices such as live baiting.
Live baiting is when small animals, like rabbits and possums, are placed on lures by trainers as live bait for dog's to chase on training tracks to increase the animal's race day performance.
The sport was set to be banned in New South Wales in 2017 over animal welfare concerns, however former Liberal premier Mike Baird overturned the decision a few months after it was passed and before it came into effect.
He instead promised to help the industry clean up its act and it is now thriving.
Demand from Indonesia for live cattle in the 1970s kicked off what is today a multi-billion dollar sector and effectively Australian beef's fourth largest market.
The live cattle trade has watched the forced demise of the live sheep trade with nervousness with Red Meat Advisory Council chair John McKillop recently saying that decision was driven by ideology over science.
"No industry is safe from political and activist agendas, irrespective of evidence of reform, improvement and performance," he said.
