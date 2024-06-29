Buzz words and mass confusion in carbon

Note: If you are unwilling to put your greenhouse gas emission data into a free app to understand this information for your own farm business, you are unlikely to want to do the work that is involved in a carbon project of any kind. Key point here What happens then? It is likely that supplying this data will become a condition of sale, just like the many other data points that farmers are asked to supply to support market access and biosecurity. (Note: we don't know what this looks like yet).

