Take a sneak peak at the new BOM website

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has launched a new test website, which it is encouraging users to look at and provide feedback on to ensure further improvements.
The newly launched test site, found at Beta.bom.gov.au will exist alongside the current website bom.gov.au, which will remain the primary website during the testing phase.
BOM officials have said that while the existing site will be the first point of reference for users for important information, such as severe weather alerts, they are encouraging people to have a look at the new site and assess new features such as improved accessibility to information.
However, initially, not all information will be available on the test site and the community should still use bom.gov.au for critical warning information, climate data and sector-specific weather services.
The BOM website is one of Australia's most visited sites on the internet.
According to Bureau statistics there are 1.8 millions visits to the site every day, which can increase to as many as 5.7 million when Australia is experiencing severe weather.
BOM chief customer officer Dr Peter Stone said the website provided critical information.
"Millions of Australians use the Bureau of Meteorology website every day to make decisions about their lives and their livelihoods," Dr Stone said.
"It's important to get it right, which is why we're taking the time to seek feedback and ensure our test website meets the needs and expectations of those who rely on it every day. "
"The test website has been designed in consultation with the community to make sure it delivers the information they need in a user-friendly way, making it easier to use and to find weather information," he said.
The BOM's services are critical for the agriculture sector, with farmers using information ranging from rainfall totals, radars, historical data and short and long term forecasts.
