Sharing the message of Aussie beef's eating quality difference in global markets

As tightening United States cattle turn-off presents increased opportunity for Australian beef internationally, exporters believe eating quality and consistency will play a crucial role in building market share in the most lucrative places.
Those at the helm of Australia's world-leading beef grading system, Meat Standards Australia, have been on the job to expand the awareness of the program overseas.
MSA is now 25 years old and the continuous growth in carcases graded has led to more appetite for MSA processors and brand owners to extract further value, particularly in high-value overseas markets.
MSA graded cattle represented more than half of the national adult cattle slaughter at 54 per cent in 2022-23.
MSA program manager at Meat & Livestock Australia David Packer said beyond the program's extensive adoption by processors and brand owners, much more value could be captured through underpinning consistent brands, particularly in global markets.
On the back of demand for branded product picking up during the pandemic, the MSA team of experts have been working alongside brand owners, and MLA's International Marketing, team to run events and workshops overseas supporting education around eating quality of Australian Beef as part of the Aussie Meat Academy program.
They have worked with at least six large supply chains in international markets including the US, Canada, Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, delivering online and in-person workshops to hundreds.
Importers, wholesalers and even food service and retail representatives were involved - essentially the people making decisions about what meat product is bought.
The efforts pave the way for brand owners to differentiate their product based on a unique eating quality program as well as other important differentiators to derive value such as raising claims.
Dr Packer said that would be an important driver towards the industry goal of doubling the value of Australian red meat sales.
"It's about marketing a brand, with MSA sitting behind the scenes providing the guarantee of consistent quality," he said.
"Eating quality, and the drivers such as how the animal was raised, the carcase trait outcomes and processing that go into ensuring that, is a core part of why customers buy Australian red meat.
"Our message is that Australian beef brands underpinned by MSA can guarantee a consistent eating quality. On top of that is what the brand offers - so maybe it's grassfed, sustainable, even carbon neutral - every brand has a unique story and offering."
The demand for information had been significant and the more people understood, the more detail has been requested, Dr Packer reported.
"Essentially, we are helping them to understand there are other impacts besides just marbling that go into eating quality and here in Australia we have an excellent system for targeting those traits," he said.
"And because we are well into the journey of explaining how different our grading system is and how we produce in Australia, we have a good foundation now to build on as that opportunity from the US supply situation ramps up."
MSA delivered a record $259 million in estimated additional farm gate returns to MSA beef producers in the 2022-23 financial year.
