Performer with 3497 acres of highly improved farming, grazing land | Video

Mandula and Berangwee is an outstanding Horton Valley aggregation comprising of 1415 hectares (3497 acres) of highly improved farming and grazing land.
Located 35km from Barraba and 120km from Tamworth, the property has been developed by the Walcha-based Cordingley family with a focus on sustainable productivity incorporating a well developed rotational grazing program.
Mandula and Berangwee have highly productive, largely arable soils that range from alluvial river flats to heavy dark and grey loams that have benefited from regular fertiliser inputs and top dressings including cow and chicken manures.
The well fenced property is set up for a rotational grazing. Areas planted with fodder crops and lucerne and fenced into smaller electrified cells for more intensive grazing.
A laneway system connects most of the paddocks to the well designed set of 300 head capacity steel cattle yards that are equipped with an undercover crush and scales.
There are also modern steel panel 2500 head capacity sheep yards with all-weather access for B-double trucks.
Water security is a stand out feature of Mandula and Berangwee.
The country is situated east of Mount Kaputar and the Nandewar Ranges and boasts a reliable average annual rainfall of 870mm (34 inches).
There are four solar powered bores and a large storage dam which supplies a reticulated trough system. Water can also be sourced from the Horton River, two creeks and other on-property dams.
Structural improvements include a four bay hay shed, machinery sheds, a workshop, a crutching shed, stables, and two silos offering 160 tonnes of storage.
There are two homes on the aggregation, comprising of a renovated five bedroom, two bathroom main home on Mandula and a three bedroom cottage on Berangwee.
Mandula and Berangwee will be auctioned as a whole by Ray White Rural in Tamworth on August 2.
Contact Andrew Starr, 0428 792 466, or Ed Wisemantel, 0423 070 103, Ray White Rural.
