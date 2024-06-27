Very attractive 440 acre tablelands gem hits the market

A very attractive 178 hectare (440 acre) property boasting spectacular outlooks on Queensland's renown Atherton Tablelands has hit the market.
Located in Danbulla district about 15 minutes from Yungaburra and a 70 minute drive from the Cairns CBD, the property's productive country is estimated to run up to 200 cattle.
The property is divided into 13 paddocks with a central laneway plus functional cattle yards.
The undulating country complete with permanent creeks has established pastures with brachiaria 'wonder' grass and legumes as well as some stylos and glycine.
There is also about 15-20ha (40-50 acres) of forest and tree lines along the creeks.
All of the paddocks have natural water and the property features a large central spring fed dam.
Other improvements include an older four bedroom homestead and an adjacent machinery shed/workshop.
Electric pump system on a spring fed dam is connected to the house.
Marketing agent Peter McPherson, Queensland Rural, said the property was an ideal opportunity for semi-retirement or investment.
"There are several spectacular alternative home sites," Mr McPherson said.
"It's perfect for families looking to relocate or seeking a rural lifestyle."
The Danbulla district property is being sold through an expressions of interest process with a price guide of "about the $3 million mark".
Contact Peter McPherson, 0447 941 110, or Wayne Shepherd, 0427 879 109, Queensland Rural.
