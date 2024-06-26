Genomics is advancing herd improvement of red dairy breeds in Australia

Frank Kelly from Kerang in northern Victoria still remembers helping his father many years ago.
Back then he milked 35 cows in a six-stall walk-through dairy and needed to scrape the manure off the yard due to there not being enough water.
Ever since then, technology and innovation have been changing the Kellys' lives for the better, improving their equipment and farming systems, and improving their cattle.
Frank, his wife Marianne and their nephew Marty now run a business along with two other full-time staff and three casual milkers, milking 400 cows with more than 250 head of young stock.
Frank has dairy farmed his whole life and always enjoyed working with animals.
He said he enjoyed it now more than ever.
Frank's father was always open to new technology and was an original Victorian Artificial Breeders Co-operative member.
He began using artificial insemination as soon as the practice was available.
The Kellys started with Friesian-Jersey cross cows which Frank said were fairly common in the district at that time.
He said there was steady improvement every year to the cows' type and especially production.
Frank and his brother both came home to work on the farm after completing school and it was at that time that they moved towards using 100 per cent Holstein genetics.
By about 2000 the Kellys had a fully black-and-white herd.
Frank said they had good production and good udders but weren't so good at calving and had health and metabolic issues.
It wasn't long after, that Frank took over full responsibility for the herd and decided to make a change.
He had been looking into red cattle for a few years and was impressed with their higher ratings on fertility and health traits.
And with good production and higher milk components, in his mind, this all added up to more profit.
He started crossing to Australian Reds in 2005 and said those Red-Holstein-cross cows were some of the best cows they had ever had.
With the success of that first cross, Frank chose to continue with the crossbreeding philosophy and introduced Montbeliards as the third cross.
Frank said this wasn't as successful as he had hoped with the Montbeliards not being as well suited to the hot environment.
Frank has now chosen to stick with 100pc Australian Reds.
He said they were great cattle.
"They are tough, they are robust, they calve with no assistance at all, they are healthy, they are fertile, they have solid production," he said.
Frank said the Australian Reds were already good, but the breed would improve even more with the introduction of genomics.
Frank's herd currently sits just outside the top 10 Australian Red herds in Australia on Balanced Performance Index and has a number of heifers that sit high on the list of genomically tested Reds list.
"We are trying to be on the front foot with genomics by testing all our young replacement heifers before they reach six months of age," Frank said.
"We now have the information available to know which are the most productive or healthy or profitable calves. Or maybe more importantly, which ones aren't."
Frank said he planned to use this information to decide the best candidates to breed the next generation and perhaps the ones to best bred to beef or maybe even sold off.
"This amazing technology will allow us to breed even better Australian Red cows," he said.
