Quality farming and irrigation property sold under the hammer

Quality Namoi River farming and irrigation property Molleen has sold under the hammer at a Nutrien Harcourts auction for $7.8 million.
Located on Vera Leap road 2km south west of Wee Waa, the 632 hectare (1561 acre) property offered by MH Premium Farms sold for the equivalent of about $12,342/ha ($4997/acre).
Two of the five registered bidders were active at the event in Narrabri on Wednesday morning, with the rapid-fire auction kicking off $5 million.
Molleen features 257ha (636 acres) of flood irrigation and 211ha (521 acres) of dryland farming backed by 600 megalitres of on-farm storage.
Molleen has 202ML of Lower Namoi ground water with 606ML in account, and 193.1ML of Lower Namoi regulated supplementary B class river water.
A 468ha (1157 acre) April-sown wheat crop was included in the sale.
Improvements include a five bedroom two bathroom homestead, a three bedroom cottage, self-contained quarters, machinery sheds, a workshop, shearing shed, chemical shed, cattle yards, seed silos, and a 5000 litre diesel tank.
Marketing was handled by James Thomas from Nutrien Harcourts.
