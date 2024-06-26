Axe, Gladius headline old varieties on the way out

Popular short season wheat variety Axe and low rainfall zone line Gladius headline the old wheat varieties set to be removed from the Wheat Variety Master list.
Grains Australia produces the list annually, containing new varieties that have recently been approved by the Wheat Classification Panel and the Grains Australia executive and removing older lines no longer widely grown.
Within its guidelines Grains Australia has an annual review of varieties over a decade old.
Hard wheat quality varieties comprising 0.25 per cent of receivals or more in any port zone or niche wheat classes seeing more than 5pc or more, of receivals are retained on the Master List provided there are no quality issues.
Varieties approved for removal from the Master List will be highlighted at the time of release of the Master List in August, however, can be delivered into the approved class for a further two years.
After this time grain from these varieties can be received as feed only.
There are 11 varieties on this year's preliminary list altogether.
The period for submissions on the relevant varieties slated to be removed ended on Monday.
The varieties set to be removed are Crusader, Gladius, Axe, Lincoln, Kidman, Espada, Hyperno, Fortune, Manning, Adagio and Scenario.
