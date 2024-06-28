Farm Online
How an Australian scholarship program helps build robust trade partnerships

By Dairy Australia
June 28 2024 - 10:00am
Former Dairy Australia chair Geoff Akers has seen first hand the benefits Dairy Australia's trade scholarships deliver in overseas markets. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Dairy Australia has created meaningful and long-lasting partnerships in key export markets through a technical training course, known as the Dairy Australia Scholarship Program.

