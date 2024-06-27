Industrial-scale change gives energy to small producers

Brown winery in Milawa, Victoria, will use $116,397 to identify low emissions and energy efficient technologies

Renewable energy and a lagoon to treat wastewater at the G&K O'Connor meat processing facility in Pakenham, Victoria gets $399,503

Some $250,400 will develop a heat energy recovery system at Real Pet Food Co's manufacturing sites in Queensland and NSW

George Weston Food small-goods facility in Castlemaine, Victoria gets $242,924 to modernise refrigeration infrastructure

Almost quarter of a million ($244,677) for energy efficiency and electrification at Quantem in Port Botany, West Melbourne and Brisbane

Beston Global Food Company dairy factory in Jervois, South Australia gets $205,000 for site-wide energy efficiency and electrification

Unilever's hygiene and food manufacturing sites across NSW and Victoria will use $149,850 to develop a decarbonisation road map

Some $147,800 for energy from waste at the Bindaree Beef meat processing facility in Inverell, NSW

Energy efficiency optimised across the Grampians Wimmera Mallee Water pipeline in Western Victoria for $117,515