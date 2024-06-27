Industrial-scale change gives energy to small producers

Producers of pet food, barramundi and wine will receive federal funding to study ways to save power and cut pollution, spurring other manufacturers to fish for change.
The projects chosen by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency are intended to unlock further investment, by providing methods that can be copied by other manufacturers finding it difficult to reduce emissions.
Supporting ten feasibility studies totalling almost $2 million, the agency's chief executive Darren Miller said Australia's most energy intensive industries need plans to incorporate renewable energy in their operations.
"The grants we've announced today are for businesses eager to get on the front foot, looking to deploy renewable energy technologies in new ways," he said on Thursday.
The projects would reduce emissions and make every watt count, Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy Jenny McAllister said.
The federal industrial decarbonisation programs have $440 million up for grabs, and remain open for applications.
Eligible sectors include agriculture, mining, manufacturing, gas supply, water supply, waste services and data centres.
The projects include:
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.