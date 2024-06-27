Sold the farm, carved off the house and still pocketed $1.35 million

The withdrawal of the farmhouse from the sale couldn't restrain the buyer's enthusiasm for this hilly grazing block in South Gippsland.
The 48 hectare (119 acre) high rainfall grazing country has sold for $1,350,000, or around $11,337 per acre.
A handy payday for the farm's owners who chose to sell the house separately.
The three-bedroom house on about a hectare of land, is "under offer" after being listed for sale at $675,000.
It is sells for that price, the farmland and home will return just over $2m for the owners.
Located between Korumburra (8km) and Wonthaggi (20km), the land was offered to the market for its obvious add-on appeal to neighbours, and also its possible lifestyle opportunity.
Local council approval would be necessary to build a replacement home on it.
Minus the home, the property still had all the working pieces of a productive cattle farm.
The farmland was said to be "superb heavy carrying highly productive soil".
Average annual rainfall in the region is around 1000mm-1100mm.
Water was secured for stock through dams.
Agents said the block was well fenced with plenty of road frontage for easy access.
The property still came with a hay shed, shearing shed, stockyards and loading race.
Selling agents from Alex Scott and Staff, Korumburra suggested the property was ideally suited to a wide variety of agricultural interests such as cattle fattening and breeding, sheep, horticulture and horses.
