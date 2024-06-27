Farm Online
Sold the farm, carved off the house and still pocketed $1.35 million

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 28 2024 - 6:30am
A high rainfall grazing block in South Gippsland still sold for above $11,000 per acre despite the house being kept back from the sale. Pictures from Alex Scott and Staff.
The withdrawal of the farmhouse from the sale couldn't restrain the buyer's enthusiasm for this hilly grazing block in South Gippsland.

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

