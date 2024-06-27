Farm Online
Senate sheep ban inquiry ruled out after vote falls agonisingly short

By Jason Gregory
Updated June 27 2024 - 5:19pm, first published 2:04pm
The Senate has voted down a motion to hold an Inquiry into legislation seeking to ban the live sheep by sea export trade. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos
A vote on whether Labor's controversial Export Control Amendment (Ending Live Sheep Exports by Sea) Bill 2024 passes into law is expected as early as Monday after a motion to hold a Senate inquiry into the legislation failed.

JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

