The risk to the cattle market right now that outweighs heavier supply

By Shan Goodwin
June 27 2024 - 3:00pm
Increased numbers of cattle are now in paddocks but experts say producers have enough feed around them to steady the flow onto the market and prevent any price crash. Picture Ray White Rural.
Increased numbers of cattle for sale from here are not tipped to create an over-supply that will push prices down but the one caveat experts are expressing is producer confidence.

