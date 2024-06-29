Real estate agent also enjoys the bird's eye view of the river

Real estate agents traditionally take a back seat when it comes to the photo-shoot of a new property for listing.
Nigel Christie from Urban and Rural Partners in Adelaide was obviously taken with this little weekender on a bend in the River Murray at Cadell in SA.
The kookaburra was the main attraction but Mr Christie and his client sure took centre stage in many of the other pictures.
"I'm sure by looking at these photo's you can see the owner and my self enjoying the tranquility of this location - the only thing missing was a glass of your favorite," he said.
"This little kookaburra was so friendly - I'm sure if you were there a bit longer - you could have had it eating from your hand."
Cadell is located on the edge of the Riverland, where the Murray River takes a big course correction north.
Adelaide is about 180km to the south-west.
On offer is a neat one-bedroom shack built on top of the bank with a suggested selling price of $400,000-$440,000.
Fortunately there are also steps down to the river's edge if you also have a boat for fishing or other water sports.
The neighbours have built a little pontoon to tie up to.
Water is pumped from down there up to a tank next to the shack.
Also down here is your water pump - sending water up to the tank at the well constructed shack, more of a home really.
Mr Christie says the weekender shack is "cosy" with plenty of room to move on about five acres.
For more information contact Nigel Christie from Urban and Rural Partners on 0429 929599.
