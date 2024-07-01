Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

An ordinary year for wool as industry awaits recovery

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 1 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eastern Market Indicator shows how the wool market has performed over the past selling season.
The Eastern Market Indicator shows how the wool market has performed over the past selling season.

The wool selling season came to a quiet end as the Eastern Market Indicator dipped to 1142c, with sluggish demand forestalling any chance of significant improvement in values.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.