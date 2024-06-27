Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

SunRice profit jumps 24pc after record revenue year

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
June 27 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SunRice managing director, Paul Serra.
SunRice managing director, Paul Serra.

Farmer-owned SunRice Group has paid off its core debt and posted a 24 per cent jump in full year profit after tax to $68.2 million after a year of record revenue.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.