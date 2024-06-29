Deadly time for bikers as regional roads cop criticism

May was the deadliest month for Victorian motorcyclists in a decade.
Police are alarmed at the sudden spike in the death toll this year which some online rider forums are blaming on the poor condition of the state's regional roads.
Police say a failure to give way to traffic by both riders and other motorists and "inappropriate speed" were the major causes of the fatalities.
There have been 35 motorcyclist deaths this year, 75 per cent higher than the same time last year when 20 deaths were recorded.
There has been 16 rider deaths on regional roads already this year against five fatalities recorded by the same time last year.
Deaths have still risen on metropolitan roads as well, 19 this year against 15 the year before.
The combined figure is 56pc higher than the five-year average of 22.6 deaths.
The arrival of winter traditionally sees a fall in motorcycle activity, but there were eight on-road rider fatalities recorded in May alone compared with none in May last year.
There have been five motorcyclist fatalities so far in June compared with three at the same time last June.
Ballarat and Moorabool local government areas in the west of the state have experienced multiple motorcycle fatalities along with Casey, Cardinia and Greater Dandenong..
Police said 40pc (14) of the deceased riders were aged 18-35 years and almost all were male.
Police fear reduced visibility and wet, slippery roads at this time of year will lead to more fatalities .
Motorcyclists have been urged to consider the weather conditions before riding and ensure they wear appropriate protective riding gear.
Motorists have also being warned to look out for motorcyclists on the roads, particularly when changing lanes.
Road Policing Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said: "It is extremely concerning that road trauma involving motorcyclists has risen so significantly this year.
"Police will be conducting targeted motorcycle operations like Operation Kickstand across the state to address the increase in trauma and educate both riders and motorists on the potential dangers involving motorcycles."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.