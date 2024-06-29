Farm Online

Deadly time for bikers as regional roads cop criticism

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Motorcycle fatalities on regional roads have risen 220 per cent so far this year. File picture.
Motorcycle fatalities on regional roads have risen 220 per cent so far this year. File picture.

May was the deadliest month for Victorian motorcyclists in a decade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.