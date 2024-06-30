Farm Online
Home/Property

New Zealand's farmland prices take a dive

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 1 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
There are fewer sheep in New Zealand than at any time since records first began in the 1850s. File picture.
There are fewer sheep in New Zealand than at any time since records first began in the 1850s. File picture.

The price of New Zealand farmland is falling.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.