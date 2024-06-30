Farm Online

Gen Z hold key to unlock future story of agriculture

Vanessa Binks
By Vanessa Binks
June 30 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Potatoes USA chief executive officer Blair Richardson wanted Australian growers to jump on board with engaging Gen Z in its food story. Picture by Vanessa Binks
Potatoes USA chief executive officer Blair Richardson wanted Australian growers to jump on board with engaging Gen Z in its food story. Picture by Vanessa Binks

The passion and digital finesse of Generation Z is set to be harnessed by the agriculture sector to help secure its future story across the globe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Binks

Vanessa Binks

Markets Editor/Journalist

I am the Markets Editor and journalist at the Stock Journal. I am based at Nuriootpa in SA's lower north.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.