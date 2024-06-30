Calving 101: What you need to know to get it spot-on this season

Newborn calves should take their first breath in 30 seconds, lift their head in one to two minutes, roll onto their chest in two minutes, attempt to stand in 15 minutes, begin shivering in 30 mins, be standing in an hour and be suckling within two hours.
Not many beef producers can recite that, but knowing what is considered normal is crucial to calf survival and vitality, experts say.
It allows for early recognition of calves which require assistance, seasoned southern veterinarian Dr Rob Bananno says.
This season, getting the basics of calving spot-on will be so important in the south, where dry conditions could present additional hurdles.
Management prior to calving, good supervision and timely assistance were key to ensuring calf viability, said Dr Bananno, from Sheppvets in northern Victoria.
He advises using mating and pregnancy records to create a due-to-calve list.
"This will tell you when cows and heifers are due to start transition feeding and be moved to paddocks that allow for closer observation," he said.
"Ensure all feeds are ordered in advance if necessary to guarantee availability of good quality low-potassium hay for springing cows.
"Three weeks before and three weeks after are critical."
Now was also the time to work out an appropriate vaccination program with a vet.
Strategic vaccination of dams boosts specific colostral antibodies to help protect calves from disease, Dr Bananno said.
"This ensures calves have a better start to life, lower rates of sickness and death, better growth rates and are more productive," he said.
"It's far better to prevent problems than treat them. A good rule of thumb is if you are treating more than 10 per cent of calves for scours in a season, have had more than 3pc die from scours in a season or had confirmed pathogens on farm, you need to be vaccinating."
Being familiar with the normal stages of labour to enable recognition of anything abnormal was also crucial, Dr Bananno said.
There are numerous reasons for dystocia - excessive body condition score, calf is too big and/or dam is too small, weak or absent uterine contractions, twisted uterus and abnormal delivery position of the calf.
"The most common calving problems in tough seasons is poorly-grown heifers, where their structure hasn't developed properly," Dr Bananno said.
"If the average mature cow is 600 kilograms then heifers should calve at 570kg.
"Appropriate sire selection using calving-ease bulls will help minimise over-sized calves, especially in heifers."
When assisting a calving cow, making progress is essential even if progress is only quite slow, he said.
Dr Bananno advises producers follow what he calls the "20 minute rule".
"If you have been trying to correct a malpresentation or deliver a calf by traction and you are making no progress after 20 minutes, it's time to reconsider your current approach or call the vet," he said.
Care of newborn calves include positioning calves onto their chest, with hind legs pulled forward on either side of their body.
Clear mucus from nostrils and mouth, stimulate calves to breathe - pinch or tickle nostrils, splash water into the ear, pinch windpipe, rub body with a clean towel - and never let them get cold.
Ensure a clean, sheltered environment, maybe use a calf coat or heat lamps or even hair dryer to reduce risk of hypothermia.
Disinfect navels with a 7pc iodine or 2pc chlorhexidine solution.
