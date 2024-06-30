New biofungicide offers non chemical option

Crop protection business ADAMA Australia is set to import novel biological fungicide technology into the country which it believes will help provide a valuable new option for growers looking to control foliar fungal diseases in broadacre crops.
ADAMA has teamed up with US-based crop science business Elemental Enzymes to bring out one of its patented biofungicides.
The product, set for an Australian launch in 2026, is based on amino acid peptides.
Within the broader family of peptides there are a wide range of use, including in medicine, where they can be prescribed by doctors to promote injury recovery.
The fungicide will be suitable for use in cereal and canola crops and for use in the turf industry.
In particular it has tested well in its ability to control increasingly problematic cereal diseases, such as septoria tritici blight.
The peptides will prime plants' natural immune systems to defend against fungal diseases such as both septoria tritici and the related septoria nodorum in wheat.
ADAMA officials said the new partnership grants ADAMA Australia an exclusive licence to distribute the locally-tested biofungicide in broadacre crops and turf, while it will also actively explore additional use patterns for the technology via its extensive research and development program.
Steve Scott, ADAMA Australia chief executive said the move to look outside the sphere of conventional fungicide products highlighted ADAMA's commitment to innovation.
Mr Scott said there was a strong need for a new approach to manage fungal diseases and limit resistance development to conventional fungicides on many Australian farms.
"This innovative peptide technology will support conventional fungicides by activating the plant's natural immune response to diseases," he said.
He said he saw it complementing existing chemistry and expected good uptake among Australian growers.
"The global biological crop protection market is experiencing rapid growth."
"In future seasons, growers will have access to this exciting technology, which will complement conventional crop protection chemistry."
ADAMA Australia plans to incorporate the technology into its existing fungicide portfolio, complementing its current products and future disease management solutions in the pipeline.
