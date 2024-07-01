Farm Online
Home/Property

Four centre pivots drive this Mount Gambier irrigation farm for sale

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
July 2 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
There are four centre pivots on this irrigation farm at Mount Gambier. Pictures from SAL Real Estate.
There are four centre pivots on this irrigation farm at Mount Gambier. Pictures from SAL Real Estate.

Another tempting irrigation offer has hit the sales market just 20km west of Mount Gambier.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.