Four centre pivots drive this Mount Gambier irrigation farm for sale

Another tempting irrigation offer has hit the sales market just 20km west of Mount Gambier.
The 288.5 hectare (713 acre) property has four centre pivots and an irrigation taking licence of 377 megalitres.
Agents suggest the lush farm would be ideal for potatoes or small seed production as well as hay and secure livestock grazing.
There are four equipped bores with pumps
Three 75-acre and a single 125-acre centre pivot is included in sale with one potentially removed subject to negotiation.
Agents say the farm's fencing is rate as "good".
All four pivot circles have been fenced with double gates on the boundaries and access points.
Stock water is provided to most paddocks via a fifth bore with jet pump via troughs.
Paddocks have been sown with a rye and clover pasture mix with good super history.
Agents said most of the pivot circles have been subject to some rock removal.
About 32 hectares of the farm has been leased until late 2028 to provide a secondary income for the potential purchaser.
"Great opportunity to secure a large intensive block of land with all the facilities ready to go," agents said.
The farm also includes a renovated five-bedroom home which is currently tenanted.
No price range for the sale has been suggested.
Expressions of interest are sought by Monday, July 30.
For more information contact Brenton Leggett from SAL Real Estate on 0438 344042.
