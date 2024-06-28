Spectacular cattle country with rainforest and coastal lifestyle

The Hollow is a spectacular 99 hectare (244 acre) property located 10 minutes from Pottsville in northern NSW's popular Tweed-Byron Bay region.
Situated in the Sleepy Hollow district, the property is a well described as a private oasis featuring both highly productive pastures and stunning crystal clear creeks with waterfalls through the rainforest.
The Hollow is the combination of two properties: Coolamon Park and the original Hollow block.
The Hollow has a spacious four bedroom, two bathroom country homestead with wrap around verandahs.
There is also a separate cottage with own entrance from the main gate.
Other structural improvements include a shed, stables, tack room, and covered cattle yards.
The property has run mainly Angus cows and calves off for the last 20 years. Livestock have been able to graze through the open valleys up to the ridges where the kikuyu and other improved and native pastures meet the rainforest.
Paddock names including Hidden Valley, The Spring, Waterfall and Chain of Ponds paint a picture of the diversity of the holding.
Walking, driving and riding tracks make the property very accessible.
The rainforest area, sclerophyll trees, ferns and vines offer a captivating sense of natural wonder, extending from the top of the ridge lines to the rocky creek lines.
There is also a waterfall with a 25m fall over a root lined cliff face that would be worthy of the national tourist trail.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on August 6.
Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, or Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland.
