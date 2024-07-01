Grain stockpiling in focus as countries plan for the worst

The current geopolitical climate globally, with concerns about war, another pandemic and climate change has inspired one European nation to set up a grain stockpile in case of emergency.
Norway announced this week it would start storing 30,000 tonnes of wheat for 2024-5 in case of emergency.
The wheat, which will be owned by the Norwegian government, will be stored in bulk handling facilities across the country.
Grains analyst Andrew Whitelaw said the concept of stockpiling was interesting in terms of its impact on the market.
"First of all, the amount to be stored by Norway is very small, if you were to get a larger nation it would have a much bigger impact in terms of limiting the grain on the open market," Mr Whitelaw said.
"Secondly, having a supply with a view to nation security is a lot different to having commercial reserves which could be then potentially be used to influence the market."
"There are definite precedents with this, the UK only recently stopped its reserve system which it had in place against the threat of nuclear war."
"It is interesting to see that countries are increasingly pessimistic and seeing this method, which is potentially costly in terms of the cost of carry of the grain, as a worthwhile investment."
Norway's ministry for agriculture and food described the plan as "the building up of a contingency stock of food grains is about being prepared for the unthinkable."
Meanwhile, a leading economist has raised the prospect of government stockpiles as a method of preventing food shortages and private company price gouging in the wake of another significant disruption to world grain supply chains.
Isabella Weber, a US-based researcher, released a paper asking whether countries owning buffer stocks of grain that could only be released in case of emergency or shortages would prevent a repeat of the rapid run up in prices that followed the onset of the conflict in Ukraine.
Mr Whitelaw was sceptical about this as a means of controlling inflation.
"The logic is it have grain in times of shortages but in the interim having the grain in storage means it is off the market and in turn there is less grain available to purchase, pushing prices up."
