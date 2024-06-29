Highly respected NSW dairy farmer Colin Thompson dies after illness

The dairy industry has paid tribute to NSW farmer Colin Thompson, who died on June 21.
Mr Thompson was highly respected in the industry as a leader on and off farm.
He and wife Erina's Silvermere Holsteins operation at Cowra, NSW, was recognised as an exemplars of the dairy industry in NSW in 2017.
The Thompsons were the first to run a dairy farm in the Cowra region and faced a lengthy court process when they first built their barns there, after relocating from the NSW South Coast.
They ran a first class total mixed rations system.
Their property was sold in January.
Mr Thompson was elected chair of NSW Farmers Dairy Section in 2019, a position he held until 2023, when illness forced him to step down.
He was an Australian Dairy Farmers board member in 2020-21.
In 2023 Mr Thompson received the Dairy Science Award for his significant contribution to the dairy industry.
The award recognised that the Thompson family and staff have shared their farm, herd and business data with numerous research projects over many years.
Dairy UP program leader Professor Yani Garcia said it was with immense sadness the industry said goodbye to Mr Thompson.
"A true pioneer of dairy innovation and technology and a great contributor to the Dairy Research Foundation and Dairy UP, Colin was mentor to many staff and students and he leaves a huge legacy for the dairy industry," he said.
"The DRF and Dairy UP have been honoured to have Colin's and his family inputs and support over many years."
eastAUSmilk chief executive officer Eric Danzi said Mr Thompson was widely regarded as one of the top handful of dairy farmers in Australia and was a real gentleman with integrity and a desire to help others.
"Colin was a real leader in the industry and was passionate about dairy farming," he said.
"He was obsessive about doing everything absolutely spot on and this obsession resulted in elite results that many other farmers watched and followed."
