Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Highly respected NSW dairy farmer Colin Thompson dies after illness

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
June 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Colin Thompson was a real leader in the industry and was passionate about dairy farming. File picture
Colin Thompson was a real leader in the industry and was passionate about dairy farming. File picture

The dairy industry has paid tribute to NSW farmer Colin Thompson, who died on June 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.