Live sheep a pawn in Labor's election countdown | Opinion

Labor was determined to ram its live sheep by sea trade ban through the Senate this week and, in the end, it arguably had as much to do with political survival as animal welfare.
With no more than 10 months before the next federal election, Labor needs wins to take on the campaign bus and is particularly desperate to tick off commitments made prior to the 2022 election after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged to "restore faith in politics by delivering on everything I promised".
But it has hardly gone to script as the cost-of-living crisis deepens for many Australians.
The RMIT Fact Check 'Promise Tracker' currently lists 27 of those 66 promises Labor made as delivered, 29 in progress and 10 as stalled or broken.
The clear headline breach came when Labor tore apart the former government's legislated stage three tax cuts to deliver hip pocket relief to low and middle-income earners.
It also promised to not increase tax rates on superannuation and, when it did, claimed that did not count as the changes will not kick in until after the next election.
Then there's things like reducing power bills to $275 a year by 2025 looking less likely every day.
Nationals deputy leader Perin Davy said while Labor has "promises it believes worth breaking" she was disappointed this did not extend to "listening to the concerns of an industry and regional communities and admitting that they got (the live sheep) election commitment wrong".
"It is not in Labor's DNA," she said.
Labor's strategy for many months has been to deeply embed a positive reinforcement message, that it delivers on its promises, in its live sheep script.
It has noticeably not been so confident as other policies have progressed through Parliament - but few others came with an ironclad guarantee that the Greens also wanted it through both Houses.
Respected strategist Kos Samaras believes the policy will unlikely translate into new votes and is a zero-sum game at best. But if Labor loses not just votes but seats across WA just to shore up a subset of voters who would not vote for the Coalition anyway it would be a disaster.
But the live sheep ban does create a dangerous precedent should Labor win only a minority government and need support of The Greens and crossbenchers, who have openly declared that live cattle exports and horse and greyhound racing are on their hit lists, to pass its policy platform.
Meanwhile, there are around 50 pieces of legislation the government needs to push through parliament, and a few dozen for key policy commitments waiting in the wings, before it enters caretaker mode.
There are also new agenda items, like recommendations from a review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct, needing to be mandated.
The twist in the tale is that several of these will directly impact farmers or an agriculture supply chain that has seen little movement in its own cost-of-living crisis in recent years - the price and availability of inputs.
Making the industry most nervous is Labor's agriculture and land sector plan that runs the rule over how farming's carbon emissions will be dealt with as part of an economy-wide push to reach net-zero by 2050.
The farm lobby has railed against the substitution of the Agriculture Visa for the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme and fears the loss of UK backpackers after a visa tweak will squeeze the life out of family farms.
It is also jittery about how hard Scope 3 emission rules will push down the supply chain onto farmers and still not crystal clear as to how Labor's renewables rush will roll-out across farmland or how the Future Made in Australia policy will help the regions.
The government has also promised to finalise the Murray Darling Basin Plan in full but while agriculture supports water-saving infrastructure and constraints being used to reclaim the 450GL of water still needed to hit the environmental target, it is worried about the impacts of voluntary buybacks.
The Nature Repair Market Bill was introduced and then delayed amid concerns over how the now scrapped offsets would impact agriculture production. The proposal to give land protection and restoration a tradeable value sounds positive, but farmers await how the theoretical will play out inside the wire fences.
Likewise, the delayed series of Nature Positive Bills, the Albanese Government's response to the second independent statutory review of the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Protection Act, are progressing through Parliament but have farmers searching for the devil in the detail.
A key complaint of stakeholders regarding many policies is a lack of operational and intimate detail to determine the extremities of the legislation.
Meanwhile, the government has admitted that the long road to the stinging defeat of the Voice Referendum last October left a mountain of legislative work on its desk.
But to its credit it has so far passed a mammoth 230 pieces of legislation, including around key policy items like green energy, industrial relations, trade, childcare, health and aged care and paid parental leave.
There is also time for more wins, but well-and-truly room for more promises to be broken as more deadlines are missed and bills are pushed back to settle later on - if Labor wins a second term.
A case in point is Labor coming to power promising to reform First Nations cultural heritage protections.
However, that work has somewhat remained in the background since the divisive Aboriginal Heritage Act was scrapped by the WA government last year after just one month of operation due to outrage from farmers at the impact of the reforms.
The Prime Minister said in 2022 that he hoped voters would look back at the end of Labor's first-term and say, "well, you know, they did exactly as they said they would do".
Time well tell, but for the live sheep by sea export trade at least that much is true.
