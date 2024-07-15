UK backpacker drain may amplify winter harvest worker pressures

Winter harvest is coming for broadacre farmers who must do without thousands of UK backpackers who have traditionally filled critical gaps across the agriculture workforce during peak seasons.
Working Holiday Visa exemptions for UK passport holders kicked in on July 1 and mean UK citizens will no longer need to undertake regional work requirements to apply for their second and third extension of a working holiday visa.
The government has made no secret that its intention is to expand the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme after scrapping the Coalition's Ag Visa, while the recent Regional Migration Review suggested other nations could follow the UK being exempted from needing to perform regional work.
It is unknown how deep the changes will cut but WA Farmers grains council president Mark Fowler said British backpackers have been critical to agriculture in that state and their absence will make a "significant dent in getting people into the bush" and exacerbate the industry's existing challenges.
He said while some would likely continue to seek farm work out, the loss of the 88-day rule meant there was now little to no incentive for others to investigate the possibility before arriving in Australia.
"We rely on this group of people who are technically skilled and able, who otherwise would not come out to the regions. The industry may hit some big problems around harvest," Mr Fowler said.
"We have constantly told the government the scheme is unsuitable, it is the wrong type of labour. PALM is designed to serve the horticulture industry, not broadacre farming.
"We might operate 25 different types of machinery, we need people who can sit on machines, like air seeders that are 18 metres wide with complicated GPS systems.
"They operate a very subsistence level of agriculture in the Pacific Islands, whereas skilled people we are employing out of Europe have come from operating machinery, albeit on a smaller scale, and arrive tech savvy and having an awareness of farm safety."
Mr Fowler also said the visa change would reduce the supply of workers "that don't need a big skill set", like chase bin drivers, and this will then trigger a fight between producers over a "smaller number of people".
While, anecdotally, agribusinesses have been turning away from the scheme because of the high demands of regulation and compliance, Department of Employment and Work Relations data provided to a Senate standing committee reveals a drop of around 11 per cent in the number of PALM workers employed in agriculture.
The figures show that while 28,352 PALM labourers were working in the industry in June 2023, this had dropped to 25,134 in January 2024. Most of the bleed came from the short-term, rather than the long-term, worker streams.
Liberal Senator for Tasmania Wendy Askew said PALM was "being shunned by the very industry it was set up to support" due to red tape and extra regulatory compliance.
Farm leaders have said it is less accessible for small family growers, of little use to farms with skilled, semi-skilled, lower-volume, or non-seasonal labour needs - a very significant portion of the sector - and highly-suitable for horticulture and meat processing operations.
The isolation of many WA farming areas and lack of suitable accommodation that made it hard to attract local workers pre-Covid will be "made much worse" since the 88-day change.
Meanwhile, the elephant in the bottom paddock is a potential Oceania pullback from the PALM scheme in capping the number of workers some nations release to the program due to domestic workforce depletion.
Last October, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka told Prime Minister Anthony Albanese the country was considering whether to "reduce the volume" of unskilled and semi-skilled workers to Australia, while concerns were also raised by Tonga, Vanuatu and Samoa, whose PM Fiam Naomi Mata'afa said the country was "feeling the impact of losing our human resources".
Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy passed questions as to whether the Albanese government was in or had settled negotiations over the concerns raised by these nations to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.
However, it is unclear if any progress has been made, with a DFAT spokesperson only saying that Pacific nations, including Samoa and Fiji, make a "sovereign choice" about their participation in the PALM scheme, "and each country can define the terms of their engagement with the scheme".
"We recognise their need to retain a skilled workforce at home and we support these efforts including through working with all participating countries to ensure the PALM scheme provides a skills dividend for our region," she said.
The government also claimed it is "well-positioned" to address agriculture's workforce shortages with more than 34,000 pre-screened workers registered in the scheme's 'work-ready pool' as at January 2024 and other nations, such as Papua New Guinea and Timor, looking to grow their participation.
Shadow Minister for International Development and the Pacific Michael McCormack said he would continue to engage with stakeholders invested in the PALM Scheme to "ensure the best outcomes for primary producers and our Pacific Island friends".
"The PALM Scheme and how it contributes to our Pacific relations is too important to jeopardise," he said.
"It needs to continue to be mutually beneficial. Our farmers need the workers and, just as importantly, the Pacific nations involved rely heavily on the wages for remittance, which is a significant portion of their countries' Gross Domestic Product."
Mr McCormack has also been critical of Labor scrapping the Harvest Trail which connected workers with farmers.
The drop-off in farmers using PALM has been covered over with the return of backpackers that followed the lifting of Covid border and movement restrictions.
Liberal Senator for Western Australia Slade Brockman said the demand for both skilled and unskilled workers remained strong across the state, particularly in the agriculture and hospitality sectors.
"The short-stay holiday workers and those under the PALM scheme have traditionally filled critical gaps in our workforce, especially during peak seasons like planting and harvest," he said.
"Changes to the 88-day rules and the reduction of UK WHM workers in regional areas may exacerbate the challenges already faced by these industries."
However, in referring to the UK visa change, the National Farmers' Federation said it was "naive and short sighted" that the government viewed PALM as a legitimate alternative to backpackers.
"The Government's tunnel vision with the PALM Scheme has always been a concern, effectively putting all our eggs in the one basket," acting NFF chief executive Charlie Thomas said.
"We're already worried about proposed changes to the PALM both damaging our relationship with the Pacific and pushing some employers out of the scheme.
"Add into that pullback from the Pacific, it will pull the rug out from under agriculture and the alternatives are thin on the ground."
The cost-of-living issues being experienced across Australia also extend to pressures hitting the seasonal workforce, with fluctuating foreign exchange rates, increasing food, accommodation, transportation and airfares, along with a 15 per cent tax rate, making it difficult to attract workers.
