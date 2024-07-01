Aberdein offers luxury living complete with two homes with views | Video

Aberdein is an extremely impressive 11 hectare (27 acre) estate located at Mount Luke, 15 minutes from Highfields and 25 minutes from Toowoomba.
Offered by Hindle family, the main home boasts 725 square metres of luxury, including six bedrooms, multiple playrooms, a media room, bar, and an office.
The home features high ceilings, ducted air-conditioning, and timber flooring and is designed for both relaxation and entertainment.
The gourmet kitchen has twin Smeg ovens, stone benchtops, and a butler's pantry, while the master suite on the third floor provides ultimate privacy and stunning views.
There is also a heated swimming pool, wraparound verandahs, and ample water supply from multiple rainwater tanks.
Additional amenities include a cinema room, large games room with a bar, and a fully lockable garage with internal access.
The property also features a second residence - a charming Queenslander also with wraparound verandahs that is ideal for extended family or as an Airbnb.
Aberdein is equipped for off-grid living with a 15kW solar system, lithium batteries, and a backup generator.
There are also sheds, paddocks, a horse arena, three day yards, a tack room, and two dams.
Aberdein will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Brisbane on July 21.
Contact Jez McNamara, Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural.
