Survey finds input cost crunch top challenge for grain growers

Energy and fuel, chemicals to seeds, haulage to spare parts - input cost and availability has been named the most prominent challenge faced by grain growers, besides the weather, across the country for the third consecutive year.
The latest GrainGrowers Annual Policy Survey found the other main man made issues impacting the overall operation of farm businesses were markets and pricing, farm labour and workforce shortages, red tape and regulations and access to agricultural chemicals.
The survey results come at a time when the resilience of Australian agriculture has also been worn thin by reduced productivity caused by extreme weather events, supply chain, infrastructure and workforce disruptions and low farm gate margins.
However, many farm businesses across all sectors continue to struggle under input cost pressures with total spend more than doubling over the past decade, coupled with increasing farm debt levels, high interest rates and increased mortgage repayments and machinery investments impacting profitability.
Meanwhile, Labor did not meet farm leader calls for Future Made in Australia funding announced in this year's budget to increase domestic food processing and help firm up local suppliers of critical farm inputs.
The GrainGrowers survey received a record 663 responses from producers across the country between February and March this year.
1. Input costs and availability;
2. Markets and pricing;
3. Farm labour and workforce;
4. Red tape and regulations; and
5. Agricultural chemicals.
GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel said the survey results delivered a snapshot of grower sentiment and position and provided foundational data to help the organisation fine-tune its activities "to drive the sustainability and profitability of grain businesses across Australia".
"The results have revealed some changes, with biosecurity increasing in priority, and with other issues, such as reliable access to affordable farm inputs, continuing to remain as a concern," she said.
Ms Gawel said identified priority areas included carbon and climate, farm business, farm inputs, grain freight and supply chain, trade and market access and biosecurity.
"In many instances, work is already underway, and we are committed to further improving the position of growers by driving change and building a more sustainable and profitable industry," Ms Gawel said.
She also said that data gathered around farm labour and workforce issues through the survey was being considered in more detail and a separate report will be prepared to highlight the issues faced by growers.
In terms of grower sentiment, 68 per cent of producers nationally felt more positive about the environmental state of their land, rating it as very good or excellent and 27pc rating it as good.
While a slight drop in sentiment was recorded for financial health, more than 80pc of respondents still rated this as good, very good or excellent.
Personal well-being maintained the same values year on year, with 42pc of respondents rating their well-being as very good or excellent.
