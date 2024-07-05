Opinions mixed on likelihood of La Nina

Both organisations believe there is minimal chance of an El Nino returning any time in the foreseeable future (at least 12 months). In Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology's current outlook is at La Nina Watch level at this stage. A La Nina Watch does not guarantee La Nina development, only that there is about an equal chance of either a neutral pattern persisting or a La Nina developing. Early signs of La Nina have limited relevance to mainland Australia but become more significant in spring and early summer, when a La Nina means a strong chance of greater than average rainfall, especially in the north east half of NSW and eastern Queensland.