Opinions mixed on likelihood of La Nina

Predicting climate trends remains challenging in times when there is unprecedented warmth and therefore energy being held in the oceans of the world. Australian climate trends are very susceptible to ocean temperature patterns because our continent is surrounded by three of the four major oceans of the world.
The east coast is especially influenced by the Pacific Ocean and all trends here at the moment point to a developing La Nina pattern from late winter or early spring and persisting into next year.
However, some of the international analyses have slightly reduced this possibility. From the United States, the International Research Institute for Climate & Society's latest analysis indicates that a La Nina will become a 50 per cent probability from around October and remain the most likely outcome through until next February, although the chances never exceed 60pc.
Also from the US, the official NOAA predictions go for the La Nina to exceed a 50pc probability as early as August and increase to at least an 80pc chance (meteorologically speaking an almost certainty) from October to February.
Both organisations believe there is minimal chance of an El Nino returning any time in the foreseeable future (at least 12 months). In Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology's current outlook is at La Nina Watch level at this stage. A La Nina Watch does not guarantee La Nina development, only that there is about an equal chance of either a neutral pattern persisting or a La Nina developing. Early signs of La Nina have limited relevance to mainland Australia but become more significant in spring and early summer, when a La Nina means a strong chance of greater than average rainfall, especially in the north east half of NSW and eastern Queensland.
The Indian Ocean Dipole can influence south east Australian rainfall patterns in winter months. However, the IOD is currently neutral and the latest model outlooks indicate that the IOD will remain neutral until at least early spring.
It is also worth noting that all Indian Ocean sea surface temperatures are warmer than average at the moment but all global SSTs have been the warmest on record for each month between April 2023 and May 2024 and exactly what effects this will have in the long term on Australian rainfall remains unclear.
One effect it will have is to result in warmer than average temperatures overall for most of the coming year, despite the fact that current synoptic patterns in the local area have resulted in a prolonged cool spell for much of eastern Australia in the first few weeks of winter.
