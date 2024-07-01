One Tree portfolio to make more than $250 million

More than $250 million is expected to result from the sale of Proterra Investment Partners' One Tree agricultural portfolio, which comprises of three aggregations in key production zones.
The 23,595 hectare (58,305 acre) portfolio is an amalgamation of 21 properties within the North Star aggregation (5694ha/14,070 acres) in northern NSW, the Umbercollie aggregation (7934ha/19,605 acres) near Goondiwindi, and Jandowae aggregation (9966ha/24,627 acres) on the Darling Downs.
One Tree Portfolio is being sold through LAWD as a whole or as any combination of the separate assets.
The Umbercollie and North Star aggregations are entirely dryland, while the Jandowae operation has 585ha (1446 acres) of irrigation.
Some 92 per cent of the portfolio's land across is described as being arable, predominantly self-mulching brigalow soils well suited to growing wheat, barley, chickpeas, canola, mung beans, cotton and sorghum.
LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said opportunities for dryland cropping properties with significant economies of this scale and strategic investments in infrastructure and land management were rare.
"Its capacity to produce large amounts of grain will appeal to domestic and international institutional investors and corporate farming groups, local cropping businesses seeking expansion, or syndications of local family farmers," Mr Thomas said.
"If potential buyers are interested in splitting the portfolio, similar to Proterra's sale of the Corinella Group Portfolio a few years ago, we are open to negotiating any combination of separate assets as part of the sale process."
Proterra bought into One Tree Agriculture from 2014, over a five year period.
The investment company has been developing agricultural investments in Australia since its first investment into BFB Pty Ltd in 2009.
It has exited several investments over recent years including its majority stake in BFB, and the Corinella Group and Vaucluse portfolios.
Proterra managing director Becs Willson said last summer had set the operation up well.
"We have just under 17,000ha of well-established crops and this is looking to be our biggest winter cropping season ever," Ms Wilson said.
"This planting program is supported by the considerable investment we made in building a silo complex capable of drying, blending and storing 32,000 tonnes of grain, which has allowed access to contracts with key strategic partners."
Proterra is described as being an alternative investment manager focused on private equity investments in the natural resource sectors of agriculture, food, and metals and mining. The company has strong links to ag giant Cargill.
Expressions of interest close with LAWD on August 14.
Contact Danny Thomas, 0439 349 977, or Elizabeth Doyle, 0400 102 439, LAWD.
