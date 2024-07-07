Farm Online
Harvester from GRIMME takes South Australian potato farm to next level

Updated July 8 2024 - 7:47am, first published July 7 2024 - 10:30am
Matthew Farmer, the owner of Farmer Group, with general manager Jason Kirk, and the business' new harvester. Picture supplied
The vision of innovative South Australian washed potato grower, the late Barry Farmer, has been fulfilled with the delivery of a state-of-the-art GRIMME 470 self-propelled four-row harvester to the Farmer Group's Kangaringa Station.

