Harvester from GRIMME takes South Australian potato farm to next level

The vision of innovative South Australian washed potato grower, the late Barry Farmer, has been fulfilled with the delivery of a state-of-the-art GRIMME 470 self-propelled four-row harvester to the Farmer Group's Kangaringa Station.
The harvester - affectionately dubbed 'Big Baz' - is capable of gently lifting, cleaning and loading up to 45 tonnes of potatoes per hour, perfectly complementing the capacity of the company's state-of-the-art robotic washing plant at Virginia.
"Dad was forward-thinking and his big thing was efficiency," Matthew Farmer said.
"He worked hard to future-proof this business in terms of land, water, plant and machinery.
"Sadly, he didn't get to see the final piece of his puzzle fall into place but he would have would have loved this machine."
The Farmer Group grows about 65,000 tonnes of washed potatoes, 20,000 tonnes of onions and 400 tonnes of almonds, in addition to its extensive beef and wool growing enterprises across 32,000 hectares of holdings.
Farmer Group general manager Jason Kirk said the harvester ticked all the boxes for performance, efficiency and quality.
"Technology is important to us and we think GRIMME is the best technology available for growing potatoes and onions," he said.
"The Farmer family has been using GRIMME planting and harvesting equipment for 35 years.
"If we can do something more efficiently or with less staff, then that's something we're interested in.
"This machine can comfortably dig between 250 and 300 tonnes of potatoes every day, five days a week, which is more than enough capacity for big order days at the wash plant."
The harvester has significantly reduced labour requirements.
"This machine has replaced two trailing harvesters that require two tractor drivers, up to eight graders on the back and another in a tractor with a slasher," Mr Kirk said.
"That's 11 people before you count the tractors and chaser bins.
"With the VARITRON, we're doing the same job, faster and better, with just one person.
"We have already clocked up more than 2000 operating hours on the new harvester, so that's a huge saving.
"There's also another important benefit in OH&S, particularly if you have staff who may not speak English as their first language."
Kangaringa Station operations manager Simon Samon, who has nearly 40 years' experience growing potatoes, is rapt with the new harvester.
"It's absolutely fantastic - it's so smooth and efficient," he said.
The harvester features an all-German drive train, with a 460 horsepower Mercedes-Benz OM 470LA engine powering two CLAAS TERRA TRAC tracked assemblies.
With a contact area of 1.6 square metres, the 800 mm rubber tracks ensure a smooth, fast and safe harvest in all conditions.
"The tracks are way more comfortable than tyres but the big thing is flotation," Mr Samon said.
"We irrigate every day and this is a great place for harvesters, tractors and trailers to get bogged.
"The hydro-pneumatic suspension and automatic levelling is also pretty handy if you're on a slope or going up or downhill."
Another bonus is that the tracks provide a consolidated path for the following tractor and trailer.
Ambling along at 2.5 to 5 km/h, the VARITRON 470 is hardly a speed machine but its capacity speaks volumes.
"This thing's on steroids," Mr Samon said.
"A crew of three harvested 144 tonnes in five hours without raising a sweat.
"I didn't think we could get this sort of efficiency whilst maintaining quality but it's extremely gentle on the spuds."
The hydraulically-driven intake web, first main web and second main web have enormous sieve areas, adjustable pitch angles and independent speed adjustment.
Set on a 75 cm row width, the intake web has a width of 2.97 m and a sieve area of 4.1 square metres.
This is complemented by a further 12.8 square metres across the first and second webs.
Set on a 90 cm row width, the width of the intake web increases to 3.6 m and the total sieve area to 18.1 square metres.
"When you're harvesting potatoes, dirt is your friend," Mr Samon said.
"You need dirt to protect the spud until it enters the elevator.
"You want the dirt to drop out at the separators, not while it's on the web.
"The more dirt you carry up the web, the better.
"The VARITRON 470 carries a mountain of dirt up the web with the potatoes before the twin separation trays do their job.
"They also remove any organic waste picked up with the spuds, so that's less transport costs."
All three webs, along with the fine haulm elevator and ring elevator, are reversible.
Likewise, the speed of the 1200 mm wide ring elevator is automatically adjusted according to the load.
The VARITRON 470 also features a seven-tonne, non-stop bunker that allows continuous unloading.
"That's handy but we prefer to stop to unload so that we can put the elevator right down and gently place the potatoes into the bins without bruising," he said.
The auto-reversing bunker automatically discharges potatoes back into the bunker once the elevator is deactivated.
Harvested potatoes are loaded into custom-made four-tonne bins mounted on UK-manufactured Larrington trailers with flotation tyres.
The galvanised steel bins have slatted HDPE linings for optimal aeration during storage and transport.
The bins are then loaded for transport back to Virginia, where they are washed and packed for a range of retail, wholesale and export markets.
Despite its 15 metres length, the VARITRON 470 is remarkably nimble at the headlands.
Fitted with 270/95 R54 tyres, the front wheels have a 63-degree steering angle while the rear tracks have a 15 degree steering angle.
The front wheel span can be adjusted from 3.49 to 3.85m to suit a row spacing of 75 to 90 cm.
The VARITRON 470 has respectable transport speed of 25 km/h.
CLAAS also supplies the high visibility, spacious cab, which is equipped with automatic climate control, suspended leather seat, electrically-adjustable folding mirrors, audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, wipers on all windows and a sun visor.
Key functions are controlled using a multi-functional customisable joystick and a 30 cm touchscreen display.
"Yes, it's got automatic speed adjustment but we prefer to manually adjust the speed of the webs, separator trays and elevator speed so that we have total control," Mr Simon said.
Eight cameras provide real-time monitoring of key machine functions and surroundings.
"Between the windows and the cameras, the operator can see everything," Mr Samon said.
"It is incredibly quiet, both inside and out.
"The loudest thing on this machine is the beeper when it reverses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.