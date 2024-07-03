Young NSW woman embraces challenges of living and working on a dairy farm

Lizzy Chappell is a down to earth 27-year-old female dairy farmer at Coraki in northern NSW working every day alongside her fourth-generation farmer husband Brian and raising their three children Luke (5), Jacob (3) and Amelia (1).
Lizzy fell in love with farm life 15 years ago joining her then high school sweetheart Brian on his family farm and under the guidance of Brian's mother discovered her passion for farming.
Brian's mum shared with her the ins and outs of dairy farming and passed on the knowledge she had learnt throughout the 15 years as a Norco dairy farmer.
"I fell in love with the farm and farm life, as previously I had only been a hobby farmer in my hometown of Clunes and had no family history in farming," Lizzy said.
Lizzy and Brian first entered a partnership with Brian's mum and stepdad four years ago, however, due to unforeseen circumstances with Brian's mother falling ill - they took over and have been running the farm together ever since, making them some of Norco's youngest dairy farmers.
"It happened sooner than we expected as we are still quite young, but we felt ready and well prepared," Lizzy said.
"Brian's mum was so knowledgeable, she taught me everything I know including how to bring up the best cows possible and run an efficient farm." .
Lizzy and Brian employ five staff and manage a herd of 750 cows in total with 400 milking Jerseys.
As Lizzy also is raising three children, the farm is family focused not only for Lizzy but all staff members.
When asked what she loves most about being in the dairy industry, Lizzy said bringing the kids up on the farm was an amazing experience and the joy it brought to their whole family was priceless.
"The boys absolutely love it, and they already talk farming," she said.
"They feed the calves and help us out where it's safe, of course, but I love the farming lifestyle and sharing it with my kids."
Being one of Norco's youngest dairy farmers and a female, Lizzy has found a great support network of fellow female dairy farmers from farms close by and a Women in Dairy Facebook group, which serves as a place for sharing tips, advice and interesting news updates.
When asked what a day on the farm looks like for Lizzy it's a 3:30am start to milk the cows, before getting Luke and Jacob ready for daycare then it's back to the farm for chores throughout the day while caring for Amelia.
"I will be honest, I am not hands on or confident with the machinery so I leave that to our staff, maybe one day I will learn," she said.
"But really my passion lies with innovation on the farm, caring for our herd and striving for success.
"The innovation we have implemented on our farm comes from a real love for our cows.
"We have introduced collars for cow health, which will connect to the autodraft, a chip in their ear with a personalised number.
"This will tell us if a cow is sick or on heat when it walks past the scanner and we can tend to it immediately, enhancing on-farm efficiency."
Lizzy and Brian received a grant to create a big dam on farm for effluent recycling and have plans to upgrade their farm in the future.
Lizzy hopes to pass down her knowledge to her kids as they get older, showing them the ropes of dairy farming.
"I love seeing my kids grow up on the farm and I hope that maybe one out of the three will catch on to my enthusiasm for the dairy life and become a fifth-generation dairy farmer," she said.
"After all there is nowhere else I would rather be."
