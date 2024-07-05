Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Irrigation equipment repair program is saving $1000's for G-MW customers

July 5 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn-Murray Water says there are huge savings in repairing flume gates, rather than buying new ones. Picture supplied by G-MW
Goulburn-Murray Water says there are huge savings in repairing flume gates, rather than buying new ones. Picture supplied by G-MW

Goulburn-Murray Water says a program of repairing irrigation flume gates is resulting in big cost savings for customers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.