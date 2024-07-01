New Holland helping to give dealers and farmers a competitive edge

Technological developments in the agriculture sector have heightened farmer expectations, not just for the performance and productivity of their equipment, but also the dealerships that support them.
These expectations extend beyond having the technicians to maintain their machinery, but to the sales teams to understand the complexities of modern farming and provide solutions to the challenges they are facing in their farming practices.
"Sometimes they (the farmers) know a lot of details on our products and can ask very pointed questions," said Jack Ehrlich, from New Holland dealer McIntosh & Son in Dalby, Queensland.
"When a farmer calls they have a specific job for the machine, if you understand what the machine can do you can identify for them what they need and can match the machine and its features.
"Product knowledge is very important as the market is so competitive with the other brands. If you know your product well, you can answer their questions and discuss the features that maximise the performance and productivity of the machinery they're looking to invest in."
Mr Ehrlich was one of more than 145 representatives from New Holland dealerships across Australia that gathered in Lancemore, Victoria, earlier this year for a major training exercise - the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The training covered demonstrations of the latest New Holland tractors, balers and haytools, combine and construction equipment ranges, as well as precision farming technology.
Newly minted New Holland sales representative Danika Marshall from Gaffney Machinery, Longford in Tasmania, who last year moved from parts to sales, said she got the most out of the 'ride and drive' component of the two- and half-day event.
"Putting the machines through their paces with the product experts, more than sitting in a classroom, really helped me to learn more about the features and benefits of the machines," she said.
"It was also a great opportunity to see all the New Holland products in the one spot and understand the breadth of the offering in the low horsepower tractor range, from the Boomer to the T6, which are popular in Tasmania."
Ag sales manager for Double R Equipment Repairs in Tamworth, Nathan Day, said the training provided a great opportunity to connect with New Holland dealers across Australia and learn more about the brand.
"The ability to get together with other sales teams from Australia, and the New Holland product managers, people only known over the phone, provided great insight into the brand and the future of precision farming," he said.
"The hands-on experience gained to better describe some of the functions and features of the tractors was invaluable, as well as greater confidence to show what New Holland machines can do in precision farming versus our competitors."
CNH commercial trainer Bryan Pitman said the training was designed to equip dealer sales teams to match pace with the growing technical capabilities of the brand.
"We are investing in our people so that our Australian dealership network are equipped to support any New Holland tractor, baler, haytool, or combine owner or operator," Mr Pitman said.
"We are very pleased to see the strength of our network continue to grow and are committed to supporting our dealers to continue delivering the best in the market.
"Australian farmers truly are in the most capable hands, as demonstrated by the deep roots held by our dealers in their respective communities."
