Farm Online
Home/Newsletter
Breaking

"Devastating": Live sheep trade ban bill passes Senate, ends industry

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated July 1 2024 - 10:51pm, first published 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 2000 people attended a rally in Northam, Western Australia, last month to protest against Labor's live sheep by sea trade ban. File picture.
More than 2000 people attended a rally in Northam, Western Australia, last month to protest against Labor's live sheep by sea trade ban. File picture.

The federal government's controversial legislation to ban Australia's live sheep by sea export trade passed the Senate late on Monday night after winning the support of The Greens and crossbenchers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Writer

National rural affairs writer for ACM's agricultural print and digital publications, covering federal politics, agri-politics and life in the regions. 2023 National Rural Press Club award winner. Send story tips to jason.gregory@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.