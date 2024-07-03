WATCH: The AgTech Revolution episode 10

How agtech adoption can be accelerated is the focus of the latest episode in the AgTech Revolution series.
The multi-part documentary, produced by Lightbridge Productions, explores the cutting-edge innovations in agtech that are being used to drive agriculture forward.
Featuring in the latest episode is SwarmFarm Robotics' Andrew Bate.
"If you think about what holds farmers back from the adoption of agtech, at the end of the day the new technology either needs to save you money, make you money or untie your time," he said.
"So if new technology doesn't do one of those three things, it's pretty hard to adopt it."
Also featuring is NSW Government Department of Primary Industries Farms of the Future development officer Clare Belfield.
"What we've seen with so many farmers is that they come in feeling really overwhelmed," she said.
"There's this multitude of options, if they Google it, if they're talking to other farmers, if they're going to field days. There's just so many options but how do they make that relate to their specific farm?."
NSW Government Department of Primary Industries Farms of the Future program leader Ailie Webb also features.
"The Farms of the Future program works by helping farmers become more confident in their adoption of agtech," she said.
"We take them on an adoption journey and it starts with education. We recognise that agtech adoption, and the barriers to that adoption, is multi-faceted."
