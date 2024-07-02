No more cash on the table as live sheep ban anger continues

The federal government has doubled down on the "inadequate" transition support package being offered up as part of the ban on live sheep exports, even as industry anger over the plan continues.
Following the bill passing through the Senate on Monday night, agriculture minister Murray Watt said there are no plans at this stage to increase the $107 million package being offered up to help industry transition away from exporting live sheep by sea, which he described as a "substantial investment".
"That is a lot of money to put on the table to support an industry that has been in decline for 20 years," he said.
"We need to remember that over the last 20 years this industry has been shrinking.
"It has fallen by 90pc over the last 20 years, while at the same time, we have seen exports of sheep meat that's processed in Australia quadruple.
"That is where the opportunity is.
"This is not a matter of compensating people for getting out of an industry.
"It's about helping the industry adjust to a new future based on more onshore processing."
But the passing of the bill won't stop farmer pushback, with grassroots movement Keep the Sheep set to begin door knocking in marginal Western Australia seats by the end of the week.
Keep the Sheep spokesman Ben Sutherland said the Albanese Government's live sheep ban bill passing was a disgrace.
"Albo said when he was elected that he would 'leave no Australian behind' - it's clear that he and his government are happy to ignore farmers, truckies, and people in regional towns," he said.
"The government ran around using everything it had to try and rout us.
"They silenced debate and had to call in favours from all the crossbench Senators to pass the bill.
"This shows that we are having an impact.
"They have repeatedly tried to bury this issue."
Mr Sutherland said industry wouldn't let the issue be pushed down the agenda.
"We tried to change the policy, but that hasn't worked," he said.
"If we can't change the policy, we will change the government."
Australian Livestock Exporters Council CEO Mark-Harvey Sutton said the industry would continue to fight against the ban.
"If we stand and allow this, all of agriculture is at risk and I think the government has shown a callous contempt for the sector and has completely ignored it," he said.
"It is quite clear from their parliamentary antics in not granting a Senate inquiry and guillotining debate that they are deeply concerned about the campaign and that is positive for us... we will not go away.
"There is no doubt this will have an impact on confidence but it will also make the sector more resolute in wanting to fight for their livelihoods.
"People are extraordinarily mobilised and they are united and furious about this."
Mr Harvey-Sutton said Mr Watt's refusal to even consider further support measures was "completely contemptuous" and showed a separation from the agricultural sector he was meant to represent.
"Our Middle Eastern trade partners are dismayed by this," he said.
"They take some solace in the fact that this is a purely a government decision and it's political and governments can change."
National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke said the decision had been met with widespread dismay from farmers who had invested into significant reforms for the trade, resulting in world-leading animal welfare outcomes.
"Farming communities have been sold out for political gain, and they're gutted," he said.
"The Government vowed to kill off the jobs of farmers, shearers and truckies in WA.
"Credit to them, they've executed that job with ruthless efficiency.
"Whether it was fixing the outcome of the independent panel or the house inquiry, or backflipping on senate scrutiny and guillotining debate - the Government pulled out every trick to silence those affected.
"They didn't want to risk exposing the utter lack of scientific evidence, or acknowledge the infuriated outcry that has followed this ill-informed, vote grabbing policy."
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said there was expected to be a significant impact on the mental health of WA sheep producers due to the live sheep ban moving forward.
"What we are seeing is this real awareness that having such a seismic change to an industry like this one for live sheep exports does add to stress and anxiety levels for producers," he said.
"Typically these things are slow burns and the pressure just mounts and people reach the point where they say 'I do need that help and support' or a friend, a colleague or a family member becomes the catalyst to getting that person to reach out for help and support.
"I just think when we get to the pointy end, and I don't think we're there just yet, people will be under greater pressure to make big and important decisions and when there's big decisions pending, there's always stress associated with it and that's where we can hopefully act as a bit of a pressure valve.
Cattle Australia CEO Chris Parker said the cattle industry stood in solidarity with the West Australian sheep and cattle producers impacted by the ban and is committed to continuing to fight for the future of Australia's livestock industries.
"This ban sets a dangerous precedent and sends shivers down the spines of cattle producers," Dr Parker said.
