Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Wool the best option to protect world's oceans

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
July 2 2024 - 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World free-diving champion Alice Modolo and influencer Azza Slimene in Marseille, France learning about microplastic pollution. Picture supplied.
World free-diving champion Alice Modolo and influencer Azza Slimene in Marseille, France learning about microplastic pollution. Picture supplied.

Recently published research funded by Australian Wool Innovation has highlighted the biodegradability of wool in marine environments, adding even more scientific credibility to wool's eco-credentials.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.