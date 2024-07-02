Wool the best option to protect world's oceans

Recently published research funded by Australian Wool Innovation has highlighted the biodegradability of wool in marine environments, adding even more scientific credibility to wool's eco-credentials.
The study, published in April in peer-reviewed journal Water, Air, & Soil Pollution, showed that machine-washable wool fibres as well as untreated wool fibres readily biodegrade in the marine environment, in contrast to synthetic fibres that do not.
The research also found no evidence to support the idea that the Hercosett resin used as part of the machine-washable wool treatment forms microplastic pollution.
It comes amid continued lobbying to make sure wool's environmentally friendly properties are fully recognised in new labelling laws across the globe, including through the Product Environmental Footprint underpinning the European Union's green initiatives.
AWI program manager for fibre advocacy and eco credentials Angus Ireland said the publishing of the research helped demonstrate the positive properties of wool in a world where there is increasing concern about the seemingly ubiquitous contamination of the environment by synthetic textiles.
"The study adds to the growing body of scientific evidence that recommends an increased use of natural, non-synthetic materials, such as wool, in global textile markets," he said.
"Natural fibres such as wool readily biodegrade and consequently don't amass in the environment.
"This important difference between natural and synthetic fibres needs to be accounted for in the PEF methodology for it to be credible and scientifically defensible.
"AWI's research results are being used by the Make the Label Count campaign to urge the European Commission to create a level playing field by including microplastic emissions in its PEF methodology."
The research is part of a larger body of work by AWI towards better accounting for the use phase in Life Cycle Assessment of apparel, such as that proposed in the PEF project.
In addition to influencing regulatory authorities, AWI's marketing arm The Woolmark Company has also been working hard to raise consumer awareness about the impact of microplastic pollution from textiles on the world's marine ecosystems.
A two-day press trip to Marseille undertaken last year saw AWI highlight and explain microplastic pollution to a group of French influencers in the fashion industry, with free diving world champion Alice Modolo also attending the trip.
The influencers, who have more than four million followers on Instagram, also learnt how wool readily biodegrades in a marine environment and does not contribute to microplastic pollution, which is good for the planet and the wool industry.
Tunisian model and actress Azza Slimene, who has 1.8 million followers, said the trip was "eye-opening and impactful".
"Surrounded by the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea, it was sobering to witness firsthand the severe microplastic pollution affecting such a stunning environment," she posted in the wake of the trip
The Woolmark Company also collaborated with Brut, a news outlet producing short videos popular with GenZ in France, to educate its viewers about microplastic pollution, with the resulting video receiving nearly. one million views.
