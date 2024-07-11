GRDC's GroundUp program helping drive agtech forward in a range of fields

Scaring off birds by speaking their language, harnessing soil biology to increase nitrogen in a natural way and a grain detective to optimise quality assessments for farmers are some of the innovations being fast-tracked through the 2024 GRDC GroundUp program.
GroundUp is a 12-week accelerator program run by the Agtech and Logistics Hub, launched to drive innovation in the Australian grains sector.
AgriBusiness Connect CEO Thomas Hall said the 10 innovators selected for this year's program offered a host of remarkable solutions.
"We couldn't be more excited about this year's cohort, who were selected from a large number of quality applications lodged across Australia and abroad," he said.
"Through the program, they've been advancing their solutions via sessions with key players in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and real-world advice from farmers and industry.
"We can't wait for many of these innovators to showcase their solutions to potential investors and end-users at our Showcase Day in Toowoomba on August 29."
One of these innovations helps keep birds away from crops by sending them flying with a warning delivered in their own language.
BirdSol's Cherrp technology aims to tackle the impact of bird damage to crops, with the e-powered, bird-deterrent recognising birds and communicating with them in their own language.
The technology uses machine vision to identify a particular targeted species, while advanced AI algorithms then select contextual bio-acoustic sounds to play in the birds' own language, to either repel or, if they're a desirable species, attract them.
BirdSol CEO Dr John Kapeleris said Cherrp aimed to solve a major problem across the grains industry and wider horticulture sector.
"Bird damage to crops is a huge problem in Australia, with estimates this can take 30-40 per cent of crop yield," the Brisbane-based innovator said.
"More than 60 bird species are known to damage horticultural crops, and solutions such as netting, slaughter, boom guns, audio devices and laser technology can either be ineffective, costly or unsustainable.
"Cherrp recognises birds by species using visual detection systems, communicates to them in their own languages, and sends them flying to alternate feeding sites."
Dr Kapeleris said Cherrp had some major points of difference to other solutions in the market.
"Our technology targets specific bird species, so it doesn't scare away those beneficial to the farm, such as insectivores," he said.
"The AI machine learning allows us to modify bird behaviour by using bird vocalisations which the target species recognise, hence avoids them becoming accustomed to the sounds."
To ensure birds don't become accustomed to the sounds, they change up to 1000 times over the course of three months.
Dr Kapeleris said commercial demonstration trials had confirmed Cherrp's effectiveness to be greater than 98 per cent, helping increase crop yields by protecting against damage.
Cherrp is now being rolled out commercially, including to a broadacre farm in Eversley, Victoria, and a cherry farm in Tasmania.
Dr Kapeleris said the company offered a total solution to farmers.
"Farmers don't have to worry about being AI-tech savvy," he said.
"We provide the hardware, software and backup services as a whole solution, so farmers don't have to worry about maintenance or upgrades.
"If farmers are seeking a permanent solution to bird issues, and to increase their yield, then Cherrp can fulfil that objective. There's a lot of ineffective bird scaring devices on the market but we're providing a permanent, sustainable bird management solution."
Dr Kapeleris said use of the system for at least a five-year period was recommended, as studies had shown it could take this long to change bird behaviour to move elsewhere.
"Birds are very intelligent and it's very difficult to change their behaviour," he said.
Background development of Cherrp began about five years ago through collaborative relationships with the University of South Australia, the South Australian Research and Development Institute, the University of New England and the University of Sydney.
After seeing his family struggle for many years with ineffective ineffective production systems, Shane Fitzgerald was inspired to find new solutions to improve soil performance and manage plant disease.
With a bachelor's degree in agricultural science, the Lockyer Valley agronomist researched numerous projects and scientific trials in biological farming techniques, with some of his landmark findings published in the Australian Journal of Experimental Agriculture.
His research led the team at Metagen to create DIGESTOR, a soil treatment which reduces reliance on chemical inputs such as nitrogen and phosphorus by significantly improving the efficiency of resources already present in the soil. It specifically stimulates indigenous soil biology, increasing the activity of microbes responsible for nitrogen fixation, cycling and phosphorus solubilisation.
"These changes in soil health also benefit plants in many other ways, such as increases in disease suppression and water-use efficiency," he said.
"Our team has worked hard to create DIGESTOR, which is microbially formulated to improve crop and soil health, yield and production quality. The soil health systems we applied in horticulture and sugar, are now being applied to cropping, which is an exciting advancement."
Mr Fitzgerald said DIGESTOR made it possible to supply crops with adequate nitrogen by leveraging existing soil resources, which was a game-changer given nitrogen fertiliser was a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.
"Improvements in soil health and stimulation of beneficial microbes significantly improve nitrogen and phosphorus availability, reducing the need for fertiliser," he explained.
"Our solution will help growers to increase the natural abundance of nitrogen, while maintaining production levels."
He joined the GroundUp program to get the product in front of industry bodies and learn more about marketing, sales and the potential to export DIGESTOR.
A new device known as The Grain Detective is revolutionising grain grading, enabling faster and more comprehensive assessments to drive efficiency, profitability and sustainability throughout the agricultural value chain.
The device is the brainchild of South Australian-based Walco Seed Cleaning, which is on a mission to harness the power of AI and machine-learning technologies to benefit grain growers and grain handlers.
"By utilising this cutting-edge technology, we aim to provide farmers with swift and precise evaluations of their grain quality, enabling them to secure the maximum price for their produce," Walco Seed Cleaning director Kurt Walter said.
"Additionally, our solution seeks to empower anyone who assesses grain and seed by reducing their reliance on labour-intensive assessments, enhancing efficiency and accuracy in the grain-grading process."
Walco Seed Cleaning, PB Agrifood and various leading farmers are currently engaged in the use of AI technology provided by industry leader GoMicro. The development of The Grain Detective, which has AI technology integration, will create key advancements into the grain industry on all levels. This includes transitioning from static photos to dynamic video-based analysis, enabling faster and more comprehensive grain assessments.
The evolution not only expedites the evaluation process - it also enhances accuracy and reliability, empowering farmers with swift and precise insights into their grain quality.
Mr Walter said The Grain Detective consistently, repeatedly and accurately assessed samples during seed grading.
Walco Seed Cleaning joined GroundUp to ultimately fast-track industry adoption of The Grain Detective.
"Our goal is to build a robust go-to-market model that will serve as an effective platform for launching our solution with partners and growers," he said.
"We aim to refine our strategy, identifying key target markets and developing a clear roadmap for market penetration and expansion beyond Australia."
